ABC, Yahoo to Offer 'Revenge' Sweepstakes Using IntoNow
ABC viewers can enter sweepstakes while watching the network's
drama Revenge using Yahoo's IntoNow
system, MediaPost reported.
Using the app, viewers can point their mobile devices at the
screen to "tag" content. For the final two episodes of Revenge, airing May 16 and May 23, fans can enter to win a
week-long trip to the Hamptons (the show's setting) in a promotion sponsored by
Lexus.
Revenge viewers
will be able to interact with each other via social media platforms such as
Facebook and Twitter during the show's airing, as well as answer trivia
questions and watch related videos, the article said.
ABC and Yahoo, which acquired IntoNow last year, most
recently used the system during a Republican presidential debate.
Pepsi also used IntoNow during a promotion in which users
could point their mobile devices at the screen during a Major League
Baseball-themed advertisement and receive a digital coupon, which could be
redeemed for a free bottle of Pepsi Max.
