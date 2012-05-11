ABC, Yahoo to Offer 'Revenge' Sweepstakes Using IntoNow

ABC viewers can enter sweepstakes while watching the network's

drama Revenge using Yahoo's IntoNow

system, MediaPost reported.

Using the app, viewers can point their mobile devices at the

screen to "tag" content. For the final two episodes of Revenge, airing May 16 and May 23, fans can enter to win a

week-long trip to the Hamptons (the show's setting) in a promotion sponsored by

Lexus.

Revenge viewers

will be able to interact with each other via social media platforms such as

Facebook and Twitter during the show's airing, as well as answer trivia

questions and watch related videos, the article said.

ABC and Yahoo, which acquired IntoNow last year, most

recently used the system during a Republican presidential debate.

Pepsi also used IntoNow during a promotion in which users

could point their mobile devices at the screen during a Major League

Baseball-themed advertisement and receive a digital coupon, which could be

redeemed for a free bottle of Pepsi Max.