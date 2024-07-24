KDFW Dallas Debuts New Schedule July 29

KDFW Dallas debuts a new daily lineup Monday, July 29, with 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. newscasts launching, and talent changes throughout the day. Shannon Murray and Paige Ellenberger will be the new anchor team on Good Day from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. weekdays, and Lauren Przybyl and Brandon Todd will be on 6 to 10 a.m.

Judge Judge will move into the 3 p.m. weekday slot from its current 4 p.m. slot.

Heather Hays and Hanna Battah anchor the debut 4 p.m. newscast on KDFW.

Steve Eagar will be on at 5 p.m. and Clarice Tinsley at 6. Hays and Eagar are the anchors on the new 6:30 p.m. newscast, which KDFW said is the only local news in the market in that slot.

TMZ is currently on at 6:30 p.m. and moves to 11:30 p.m.

Hays and Eagar are on at 9 p.m. too, and Tinsley anchors at 10.

Sports show Free 4 All, hosted by Sam Gannon and Mike Doocy, is on at 10:30 p.m.

KDFW, known as Fox 4 Dallas and owned by Fox Television Stations, announced the lineup change in its morning show July 23.