KDFW Dallas Debuts New Schedule July 29
New 4 and 6:30 p.m. newscasts, with ‘Judge Judy’ moving to 3 p.m.
KDFW Dallas debuts a new daily lineup Monday, July 29, with 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. newscasts launching, and talent changes throughout the day. Shannon Murray and Paige Ellenberger will be the new anchor team on Good Day from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. weekdays, and Lauren Przybyl and Brandon Todd will be on 6 to 10 a.m.
Judge Judge will move into the 3 p.m. weekday slot from its current 4 p.m. slot.
Heather Hays and Hanna Battah anchor the debut 4 p.m. newscast on KDFW.
Steve Eagar will be on at 5 p.m. and Clarice Tinsley at 6. Hays and Eagar are the anchors on the new 6:30 p.m. newscast, which KDFW said is the only local news in the market in that slot.
TMZ is currently on at 6:30 p.m. and moves to 11:30 p.m.
Hays and Eagar are on at 9 p.m. too, and Tinsley anchors at 10.
Sports show Free 4 All, hosted by Sam Gannon and Mike Doocy, is on at 10:30 p.m.
KDFW, known as Fox 4 Dallas and owned by Fox Television Stations, announced the lineup change in its morning show July 23.
Michael Malone is content director at B+C and Multichannel News. He joined B+C in 2005 and has covered network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television, including writing the "Local News Close-Up" market profiles. He also hosted the podcasts "Busted Pilot" and "Series Business." His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The L.A. Times, The Boston Globe and New York magazine.