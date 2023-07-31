Jeff Gurley Named KDFW-KDFI Dallas Senior VP/General Manager

Jeff Gurley has been named senior VP and general manager of KDFW-KDFI Dallas, stations which are part of the Fox group. He has been with KDFW-KDFI since 1997, and has been VP and director of sales for 13 years.

Gurley succeeds Kathy Saunders atop KDFW-KDFI. She retired at the end of June.

“In Jeff’s 25-plus years at KDFW-KDFI he has demonstrated a superior work ethic and a skill for delivering consistent and high-quality results,” Fox Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy said. “He is an excellent choice to continue leading a stellar station.”

Gurley began at the Dallas stations as the national sales manager, was promoted to local sales manager, and then VP and general sales manager. He had previously worked at Seltel Television, Petry Television, KOTV Tulsa, KDAF Dallas and KFDM Beaumont.

“I am honored to be the next general manager of KDFW Fox 4 and KDFI More 27,” Gurley said. “Growing up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, combined with my 25-plus year career at KDFW-KDFI, has given me a good understanding of the history of these stations and their strong legacy position in the market. I am looking forward to building on the successes that we’ve had and growing our strong product across all platforms.”