Kathy Saunders, KDFW-KDFI Dallas VP/General Manager, Sets Retirement

Kathy Saunders, senior VP and general manager of KDFW-KDFI Dallas, will retire from the Fox-owned stations at the end of June. Saunders has been in her position since 1997.

“We would like to thank Kathy for the tremendous job she has done in Dallas for the past 26 years, and as an invaluable veteran of both news and sales for FTS for 28 years,” said Jack Abernethy, CEO, Fox Television Stations. “A truly great leader, she leaves a talented team, and decisive as ever, we laughed when she gave us four days’ notice. We will miss her. We wish Kathy nothing but the best in her retirement.”

Saunders joined Fox Television Stations as VP and general manager of WFXT Boston. Previously, she was VP and general sales manager at KDAF Dallas and was promoted to VP and general manager. Before that, she was national sales manager at WPGH Pittsburgh and was later promoted to general sales manager. Saunders began her broadcasting career at KCTV Kansas City.

“It has been my honor and privilege to manage Fox Television Stations from ‘fledgling’ network status to the dynamic broadcasting company it is today,” Saunders said. “Working for Jack Abernethy was never dull. He is a true leader in the industry who pushes his managers to work and think outside of their comfort zone to produce creative results. I have loved watching the Dallas-Fort Worth market grow over the years, along with KDFW Fox 4 and KDFI 27. Overseeing the development of this group of broadcast professionals has definitely been the highlight of my career. I will miss this wonderful team, but look forward to the next chapter.”

Saunders was named Texas Association of Broadcasters’ Pioneer Broadcaster of the Year in 2022 and Broadcasting + Cable’s General Manager of the Year in 2019.