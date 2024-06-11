Read the June 2024 Edition of ‘B+C Multichannel News’

The June 2024 issue of B+C Multichannel News Magazine looks ahead to the L.A. TV Week events at the Ebell Los Angeles on June 18, with profiles of this year’s Wonder Women of Los Angeles and L.A. 40 Under 40 class. Plus, we recap a star-studded, tech-heavy upfront, feature the Best of Show 2024 winners, get some wisdom from exit interviews with a pair of veteran local anchors, profile the South Central Pennsylvania TV news scene and more.

To read the June 2024 issue, click on the image above or here .

To subscribe to the print edition of B+C Multichannel News, click here .