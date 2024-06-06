Wonder Women of Los Angeles 2024: Honoring the West’s Best

The editors and publishers of Multichannel News are proud to recognize the 2024 Wonder Women of Los Angeles.

Profiled on the following pages are 15 women executives in media and entertainment roles who’ve made a lasting impact on their companies and their industry overall. Since 1999, Multichannel News and sister publications B+C and Next TV have saluted women media and entertainment leaders in both Los Angeles and New York.

In addition to the class of 15 Wonder Women, we’re also honoring our 2024 West Coast Woman of Influence, KTLA Los Angeles VP and general manager Janene Drafs. The first female executive to lead the Nexstar Media Group-owned station, she oversees an operation that lives up to its “L.A.’s Very Own” slogan with an impressive 112 hours per week of local programming.

LaKendra Davis Moxie (Image credit: Cox)

Honorees will be celebrated at a gala breakfast event June 18 at The Ebell of Los Angeles. Once again, The WICT Network: Southern California will serve as event partner and will recognize its 2024 Catalyst Award winner, LaKendra Davis Moxie, VP of fulfillment operations at Cox Communications, also at the gala breakfast. The Catalyst Award salutes a WICT Network: Southern California chapter member who’s had a positive impact on the industry through their mentorship, leadership and dedication to female career empowerment through involvement with WICT programs.

The Wonder Women event is part of L.A. TV Week, which also comprises the 40 Under 40 L.A. celebration, both of which will take place June 18 at The Ebell.

