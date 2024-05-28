Cox’s LaKendra Davis Moxie To Receive Catalyst Award at Wonder Women of L.A.

Cox Communications VP of fulfillment operations LaKendra Davis Moxie will receive The WICT Network: Southern California chapter’s Catalyst Award on June 18 during the Multichannel News Wonder Women of Los Angeles gala breakfast.

The award salutes a WICT Network: Southern California chapter member who’s had a positive impact on the industry through their mentorship, leadership and dedication to female career empowerment through involvement with WICT programs.

In her current role, Moxie heads a team of customer-experience professionals at Cox Business responsible for some $30 million in gross revenue nationally, according to WICT. Those efforts are underscored by a commitment to diversity, employee engagement and talent development.

Prior to joining Cox in 2021, she held several leadership roles at AT&T. In 2011 Moxie founded the oxyGEN organization, an employee resource group created to attract, develop and retain future leaders in business.

“LaKendra is the perfect fit for the Catalyst Award,” WICT Network: Southern California president Jennifer Miles said in a statement. “Her commitment to her role at Cox has inspired everyone around her, but it is her work with the WICT Network, Southern California that has made her the natural choice. She has been a critical ambassador for the WICT Network’s touchstones of leadership, which include her ability to lead, coach and mentor women in our industry. I’m incredibly honored to have her accept this award on behalf of our chapter.”

Previous recipients of the chapter’s Catalyst Award include Carmen Palmer, chief product officer at Marketcast; Bonnie O’Donnell of Fox Networks; Mary Pouliopoulos, division VP, West, for Spectrum Reach, and Holly Henderson, Hallmark Media senior VP, distribution.

The WICT Network: Southern California is the event partner for the Multichannel News Wonder Women of Los Angeles awards, part of L.A. TV Week. L.A. TV Week also includes the 40 Under 40 Awards.