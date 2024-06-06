Wonder Women of Los Angeles 2024: Stephanie Jackson

Being an anchor in the rocky waters of the entertainment business is just one of the traits that helped propel Stephanie Jackson forward in her career. This senior VP of Western region integrated ad sales, overseeing the Warner Bros. Discovery brands, is known as a constant, steadying force. She’s someone who can be counted on to get things accomplished.

It’s a trait she was proud to say she got from her single mother.

“My mom was always my mentor,” Jackson said. “She never complained and she knew how to get things done.”

Today, Jackson leads WBD’s Los Angeles sales office and oversees its strategic national sales initiatives across linear and digital platforms. Additionally, she develops strategic marketing partnerships to meet her clients’ needs.

Drives Revenue Growth

Throughout her career, Jackson has been responsible for driving organizational revenue growth and improving sales performance within an evolving marketplace. She has a stellar record of negotiating renewals with agency and advertiser clients, in addition to a proven ability to manage change that includes mergers and acquisitions, including the April 2022 Warner Bros. Discovery merger.

Jackson’s client list includes major ad agencies and automotive brands, Fortune 500 companies on the West Coast, as well as financial and tech companies. She said her clients trust her and she truly enjoys working with them.

Jackson was promoted to her current role in September 2023, making her the first senior VP to be a direct report of WBD chief ad sales officer Jon Steinlauf, overseeing scripted, sports and streaming genres in the expanded WBD portfolio.

Working with vice presidents, a 15-member ad sales team and additional sales support, she credits her dedicated colleagues as being smart and savvy.

Jackson has enjoyed a 20-plus-year career. Prior to joining Warner Bros. Discovery, she worked in radio advertising sales for ABC Radio Networks under the Radio Disney brand.

Yet she’s that rare executive who started in the entertainment business while still in high school. She participated in an internship program for minority students and was placed at Warner-Elektra-Atlantic, the distribution arm of the three Warner Communications-owned music labels at that time. Jackson also worked in the Warner Music Publishing division, receiving valuable exposure that revealed the scope of career possibilities in entertainment.

It’s about being able to give back because I had really great, impactful mentors over my career.” Stephanie Jackson, WBD

She majored in business administration at Pepperdine University and began her career as a sales assistant for KTTV Los Angeles’s local sales division. Watching co-workers develop strategy and interact with clients was especially appealing. It was here that she learned the foundation of the advertising business.

One of Jackson’s favorite parts of her current role, she said, is mentoring others. She said she’s now in pay-it-forward mode.

“It’s about being able to give back because I had really great, impactful mentors over my career,” Jackson said. “I’m at a point where I can take a step back and offer guidance.”

That guidance comes in all forms. It can be brainstorming, listening when someone needs to vent or advising those interested in a career in advertising.

“Stephanie prioritizes the evolving needs of the people she works with and manages through change with humility,” executive VP of ad sales Marybeth Strobel said. “Her inclusive nature to educate her team as she educates herself creates a unique spirit of motivation and purpose.”

Fan of Sports Lessons

Jackson said her skill set was sharpened when she played basketball and volleyball in high school. Jackson noted that she loves seeing sports programs on young people’s resumes. It shows they really understand what it takes to work together.

“My coaches were also mentors,” Jackson said. “They taught me teamwork, healthy competition and discipline. There was everything in sports that translated to what I do today.”

Jackson is married and has an 11-year-old daughter. Jackson said she is passionate about travel, skiing and her puppies. “They are my therapy,” the animal lover said. The pups are certainly helping Jackson as she helps others.