WNBA All-Star Game on ABC Draws 3.4 Million Viewers, Up 305%

Caitlin Clark in the WNBA All Star Game

The Caitlin Clark effect continues to boost women’s basketball, with viewership of the WNBA All-Star Game drawing 3.4 million viewers, up 305% from last year, according to Nielsen.

The All-Star Game featured a WNBA All-Star team, including rookies Clark of the Indiana Fever and Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky, taking on Team USA, which is heading to Paris for the Olympics. Team WNBA won 117-109.

The game aired Saturday on ABC.

Since Clark set college basketball scoring records at Iowa and ratings records during the NCAA tournament, women’s basketball ratings have been on fire.

The top 10 most-viewed WNBA regular-season games to this point in 2024 have reached more than 17.8 million viewers, while the 10 most-viewed regular-season games in 2023 reached a total of 8.9 million viewers.

All 10 most-viewed games have featured the Fever and Clark, with two of those games also involving the Sky and Reese.

Viewership for the WNBA Draft increased 511% between 2024 and 2023 and was up 668% with female viewers ages 2-17.

Season-to-date, viewership is up 240% among men in 2024 from the entire 2023 WNBA regular season.