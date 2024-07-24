FX Sets October Debut for Final Season of ‘What We Do in The Shadows’

'What We Do in the Shadows'

FX will debut the sixth and final season of its Emmy-nominated comedy series What We Do in the Shadows on October 21.

The series, which last week earned eight Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, chronicles the nightly exploits of vampire roommates as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island, according to the network. FX will premiere the first three episodes of the 11-episode sixth season on October 21, said the network.

Also: FX Series ‘The Bear,’ ‘Shōgun’ Dominate Emmy Nominations

The series stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén) and Kristen Schaal. According to FX, the sixth season finds characters Nandor (Novak), Nadja (Demetriou), Laszlo (Berry), Colin (Proksch) and Guillermo (Guillén) entering the workforce, visiting New Hampshire, going to a human dinner party, fête The Baron and conjuring a demon – all while trying to find their place and their purpose in this crazy, mixed-up world.

What We Do in the Shadows is executive produced by Paul Simms, Jernaine Clement, Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Yana Gorskaya, Kyle Newacheck, Taika Waititi, Garret Basch and Eli Bush.