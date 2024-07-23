Hill’s Returns As Sponsor of NBCU Local’s Clear the Shelters

Hill’s Pet Nutrition said it signed up as lead national sponsor for Clear the Shelters, NBCUniversal Local’s pen adoption campaign.

Hill’s, a subsidiary of Colgate-Palmolive, has sponsored Clear the Shelters for seven consecutive years.

Since it began in 2015, Clear the Shelters has helped more than 1 million pets find new homes and raised millions of dollars for shelters and rescues.

“Tackling the growing challenge of the over-capacity crisis happening in our nation’s shelters requires a team effort, which is why Hill's Pet Nutrition is proud to continue our support of the Clear the Shelters campaign,” said Yvonne Hsu, U.S. president and general manager at Hill’s Pet Nutrition. “Supporting the significant work animal shelters do for the pets in their care is a priority for Hill’s as we work toward our collective goal of connecting more shelter pets with loving families.”

As part of the Clear The Shelters initiative, NBC- and Telemundo-owned and affiliated stations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico will work with animal shelters and rescue services in their communities to promote pet adoption and raise needed funds.

Kits containing starter bags of Hill’s pet food, coupons, pet-parenting tips and other supplies will be available at select shelters during the campaign.

“Hill’s Pet Nutrition is an incredible, longstanding advocate for vulnerable pets and the shelters and rescues in communities across the nation that care for them,” NBCUniversal Local senior VP of business development Bruce Kallner said.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

“Their sponsorship of Clear the Shelters has been a key driver of the campaign’s expanding impact and the milestones we’ve celebrated,” Kallner said. “As we embark on our 10th year, we’re again thankful for Hill’s Pet Nutrition’s contributions and remarkable collaboration.”