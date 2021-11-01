ABC Shares Mid-Season Premieres

ABC has shared the first batch of its mid-season premiere dates, which includes The Bachelor on Jan. 3. Comedy Abbott Elementary airs Tuesday, Dec. 7, then moves to its regular time period Tuesday, Jan. 4. Quinta Brunson is behind the series, about a group of passionate teachers, and a tone-deaf principal, navigating the Philadelphia school system.

Quiz show The Chase starts Jan. 5, along with the winter returns of comedies The Goldbergs, The Wonder Years, The Conners and Home Economics.

Women of the Movement, about Mamie Till-Mobley seeking justice for son Emmett Till, premieres Thursday, Jan. 6. There are six episodes.

Adrienne Warren plays Mamie and Cedric Joe plays Emmett. Marissa Jo Cerar created the series.

Drama Promised Land, about two Latinx families vying for power in California’s Sonoma Valley, starts Monday, Jan. 24. John Ortiz, Cecilia Suarez and Augusto Aguilera are in the cast.

Matt Lopez wrote the project and executive produces.