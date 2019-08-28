HBO Orders More ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’

HBO has ordered season two of A Black Lady Sketch Show. The program debuted Aug. 2. HBO calls it “a narrative series set in a limitless magical reality full of dynamic, hilarious characters and celebrity guests.”

Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Quinta Brunson are in the cast. Thede and Issa Rae executive produce and Dime Davis directs.

“It’s been thrilling to see the audience embrace the characters that Robin, Ashley, Gabrielle and Quinta have brought to life,” said Amy Gravitte, executive VP, HBO Programming. “We had a blast making this groundbreaking sketch show with Robin, Dime and all of the writers and producers, and I can’t wait to see what next season holds.”

Besides Thede and Rae, exec producers are Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment and Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch for JAX Media. Lauren Ashley Smith is head writer.

“Laugh-out-loud funny and not afraid to be controversial, A Black Lady Sketch Show touches on such culturally relevant themes as social norms, anxiety, religion, sex, dating and relationships,” added HBO.