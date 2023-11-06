ABC News Launches ‘Your Voice, Your Vote’ a Year Before Presidential Election

A year before the presidential election, ABC News debuted its “Your Voice, Your Vote: One Year Out” campaign. The series kicked off on Good Morning America and This Week with George Stephanopoulos Sunday, November 5 with a poll on the mood of the nation, the issues voters most care about, and their level of satisfaction with the presidential choices. The series goes through Wednesday, November 8. Besides Good Morning America and This Week, the series pops up in World News Tonight with David Muir, Nightline, The View, GMA 3: What You Need to Know, ABC News Live, polling platform 538 and the podcast “Start Here”, among other programs and platforms.

On November 7, GMA3 will focus on the youth vote, with correspondents reporting on college voter turnout and on the key issues for young people.

ABC News Live will have a special edition of ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis, featuring a roundtable of ABC News political reporters, along with pieces from ABC News correspondent Alex Presha on abortion in Ohio and from ABC News contributor María Elena Salinas on the Latino vote, and a report on the gun violence issue.

ABC News Digital, in collaboration with 538, will roll out the first installment of its “Real Voices, Real Choices” series. ABC News Social will launch its twice-weekly political video series, "Three Things to Know," with ABC News political director Rick Klein and ABC News deputy political director Averi Harper.

538 will launch its 2024 congressional ballot polling tracker.

Podcast “Start Here" will have a special episode November 7 on the election. Brad Mielke hosts.