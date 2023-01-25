Alex Presha Promoted to Correspondent, ABC News
Reporter with political background will be based in Columbus
Reporter Alex Presha has been promoted to correspondent at ABC News. He will be based in Columbus, Ohio. He’s been with ABC News since 2020, reporting from Washington.
Kim Godwin, ABC News president, called him “a talented political journalist who has reported on some of the biggest moments, including the 2022 midterm election and the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump.” He covered the 2020 presidential election, the Ahmaud Arbery trial, the Beijing Winter Olympics, the California wildfires and the U.S troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, among other stories.
Before joining ABC News, Presha was a political reporter at KNSD San Diego and anchored its political affairs program. He previously spent nearly a decade as a producer at NBC in New York, working on NBC Nightly News, at MSNBC and at WNBC New York.
“I look forward to what’s next for Alex and our entire news division as we continue to build out our team of correspondents fanned across the country, telling stories from every corner of America,” Godwin said. ■
