CBS, ABC, NBC To Blanket Capitol Attack Committee Hearing

CBS Washington correspondent Major Garrett will anchor a CBS News special report on the network at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday (July 27) as part of CBS's multiplatform coverage of the first meeting of the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.



CBSN, the net's streaming service, will simulcast the special report, then stream the hearing live and in its entirety.



Also providing coverage will be CBS Evening News; CBS News Radio; CBS Newspath, the affiliate news service (anchored by Laura Podesta and Skyler Henry); and CBS This Morning, which will feature an interview with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), one of two Republicans who agreed to serve on the committee.

ABC News will begin its coverage with livestreaming on ABC News Live starting at 9 a.m., anchored by Diane Macedo.

ABC News will also air a special report, with World News Tonight anchor David Mjuir leading coverage from New York and chief gloal affairs correspondent, chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas and senior national correspondent Terry Moran wil report from Washington.

Affiliate service ABC News One will provide coverage led by multiplatform reporter Alex Presha.

According to a source on background, NBC News will make its special report optional for affiliates.

NBC News chief White House correspondent Peter Alexaner will anchor the report, which will also be carried on NBC News Now.

Live coverage will be presented throughout the day on NBCNews.com.

The hearing will also be available on MSNBC.com with no TV provider log-in required.

MSNBC coverage will begin at 6 a.m. with a preview on Morning Joe including by Rep. Pete Aguilar, who is on the Select Committee.

Special coverage on MSNBC begins at 9 a.m., anchored by MSNBC Reports anchor and NBC News senior Washington correspondent Hallie Jackson and NBC News chief Washington correspondent Andrea Mitchell.

Beginning at 1 p.m., Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd will co-anchor with Mitchell.