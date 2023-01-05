A&E Returns to the Ring With New Seasons of WWE Shows

A&E Network is coming over the top rope with new seasons of Biography: WWE Legends and WWE Rivals starting February 19.

The shows will run back-to-back on what the network is promoting as “WWE Superstar Sunday.”

The shows are being created as part of an ongoing partnership between A&E and WWE.

In its third season, two-hour episodes of Biography: WWE :Legends will tell the personal stories of some of wrestling’s biggest characters using interviews and archival footage.

The season premiere will feature NWO. Later this season Jake the Snake Roberts, Chyna, Dusty Rhodes, Kane and the Iron Sheik will be among the wrestlers profiled.

Season 2 of WWE Rivals returns with former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. One hour episodes will feature adversaries starting with Hulk Hogan versus Andre the Giant. Other pairings this season include “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart, Undertaker vs. Mankind, The Rock vs. John Cena, Triple H vs. Batista, Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Shawn Michaels.

Biography: WWE Legends and WWE Rivals are produced by WWE for A&E Network. Executive producers for WWE are Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Brad Abramson and Jonathan Partridge.

A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights. ■