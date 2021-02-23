A&E, WWE Team for New 'Biography' Specials

A&E Network has teamed with the WWE Studios to develop original Biography-branded documentaries showcasing several WWE Superstars.

The eight-episode, weekly Biography documentary series will launch April 18 and will feature profiles of such WWE superstars as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Mick Foley and Ultimate Warrior, said the network.

The biographies will chronicle the success of the WWE athletes and will explore their lasting mark both in sports entertainment and in popular culture, said A&E.

Following each episode, A&E will premiere an episode of the original WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures series, in which WWE Superstars hunt for some of WWE’s most iconic missing memorabilia including Kane’s original mask, Ric Flair’s Butterfly Robe, Andy Kaufman’s neck brace and Andre The Giant’s passport.

“For more than two decades, Biography has been the home for premium non-fiction storytelling and we are excited to expand upon that with this all-encompassing partnership with WWE,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, A&E Network EVP and Head of Programming. “This one-of-a-kind collaboration gives viewers the ultimate ringside seat as we chronicle the journeys of these cultural icons and the memorabilia that follows.”