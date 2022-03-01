A&E, WWE To Make 130 More Hours of Content Under Expanded Deal

The Undertaker finds his iconic purple outfit in an episode of 'WWE's Most Wanted Treasures'

A&E and WWE said they will produce more than 130 new hours of WWE-themed programming that will appear exclusively on A&E platforms and be distributed worldwide by A+E Networks under an expanded multi-year deal.

The deal includes 35 new episodes of Biography featuring legendary WWE wrestlers and 24 new episodes of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures.

A&E has also ordered 40 hours of the new series with the working title WWE Rivals that will tell the story of some of wrestling's most high-profile feuds.

Other program ideas are also in development.

“The collaboration between these two powerhouse brands has already proven to resonate with audiences and we look forward to working together to create premium content with broad appeal,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP and head of programming for A&E. “WWE’s incredible fanbase and talent roster are a great complement to A&E’s unique brand of in-depth storytelling that take fans behind the curtain and we are thankful to the entire WWE team for their partnership.”

The first season of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures was A&E’s most-watched new series of last year.

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures takes viewers on a journey to find some of WWE’s most iconic, lost memorabilia. In each episode, WWE personalities investigate, negotiate, bid and travel across the country to unearth rare items tied to memorable moments in WWE history.

WWE Legends episodes drove Biography to become A&E’s most-watched series in 2021.

“A&E is an amazing partner with an impressive lineup of signature series across its networks,” said WWE president Nick Khan. “The expansion of our partnership will allow us to continue creating a massive slate of new content with a trusted partner, while further establishing A&E as a destination for WWE fans for years to come.” ■