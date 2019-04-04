A&E to Give Wrestling Stars ‘Biography’ Treatment

A&E Network is partnering with WWE Studios to produce five two-hour documentaries under the “Biography” banner that showcase WWE Superstars. “Macho Man” Randy Savage, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Booker T, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels will be profiled. Through new and archival interviews and never-before-seen footage, each film will give fans an in-depth look at the early lives, rise to fame and careers of influential wrestling stars.

“We are thrilled for the tremendous opportunity to partner with WWE Studios to produce these special films that honor some of the most impactful personalities who have left a lasting imprint on pop culture,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP and head of programming, A&E Network.

The Randy Savage, Rowdy Roddy Piper and Booker T films will air in spring 2020. Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels go in 2021.

“We are thrilled to partner with A&E, and be in business with award-winning directors Billy Corben, Joe Lavine and George Roy, as we bring these documentaries to life,” said Susan Levison, senior VP and head of WWE Studios. “This project further solidifies WWE Studios’ commitment to deliver new programming across genres and platforms.”

Corben directs the Savage film. “With two WWE Championships, four WCW World Championships and a 14-month reign as Intercontinental Champion, Savage became known for his famous catch phrases, larger-than-life personality and the enormous, flashy robes he wore into the ring,” said A&E.

Lavine directs the Piper project. “During his Hall of Fame career, he played the role of the antagonist against a who’s who of WWE greats, while amassing more than 30 championships,” said A&E.

Roy directs the Booker T film. “Booker T is an 11-time WCW Tag Team Champion, a six-time World Champion, winner of the 2006 King of the Ring Tournament, and a two-time (2013 and 2019) inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame. In addition to his Hall of Fame career in the ring, Booker T also went on to become a color commentator for WWE’s weekly programming,” said A&E.

The WWE “Biography” documentaries are produced by WWE Studios for A&E Network. Executive producers for WWE Studios are Kevin Dunn, Chris Kaiser and Richard Lowell. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson.