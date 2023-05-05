15 Advertisers Sign Up for HBO Original Series on HBO Max

Ads are appearing in 'Succession' and other HBO Originals

Warner Bros. Discovery said it has signed up 15 sponsors for streaming of HBO original series.

Historically, HBO did not have advertising, but that is changing as the shows appear on the ad-supported tier of the HBO Max streaming service, which will transition to Max later this month.

On Warner Bros. Discovery’s earnings call Friday morning, CEO David Zaslav said, ”Mercedes [automaker Mercedes-Benz] signed up as the title sponsor for Succession.”

Zaslav said that HBO’s buzzy Sunday-night shows — Euphoria, House of the Dragon, The Last of Us and Succession — are particularly attractive to advertisers.

Zaslav said that Max provides advertisers with impactful campaigns with just 1 to 2 minutes of commercials per hour.

Zaslav added that CNN is busily selling sponsorships related to the elections, including debates, town halls, prairies and election night.

Ad revenues were down in the first quarter, but Zaslav said the company expects a gradual improvement in the market in Q2 and an upturn in the second half.