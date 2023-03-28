‘Succession’ Season 4 Debut Draw’s 2.3 Million Viewers
New high for series as it heads towards finale
The season four debut of HBO’s Succession on Sunday drew 2.3 million viewers across HBO Max and the HBO linear channels, a high for the series.
Viewership was up 62% from the season three premiere and up 33% from the third-season finale, based on Nielsen and first-party data, HBO said.
Season 4 will be the last for the show.
Including delayed and on-demand viewing, season three episodes of Succession averaged 7.2 million viewers.
The only recent HBO shows to draw more viewers were House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel, The Last of Us and Euphoria. Succession topped the season two premiere of The White Lotus by 51%.
Succession was created by Jesse Armstrong and executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell. Jesse Armstrong serves as showrunner. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.