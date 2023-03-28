‘Succession’ Season 4 Debut Draw’s 2.3 Million Viewers

The season four debut of HBO’s Succession on Sunday drew 2.3 million viewers across HBO Max and the HBO linear channels, a high for the series.

Viewership was up 62% from the season three premiere and up 33% from the third-season finale, based on Nielsen and first-party data, HBO said.

Season 4 will be the last for the show.

Including delayed and on-demand viewing, season three episodes of Succession averaged 7.2 million viewers.

The only recent HBO shows to draw more viewers were House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel, The Last of Us and Euphoria. Succession topped the season two premiere of The White Lotus by 51%.

Succession was created by Jesse Armstrong and executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell. Jesse Armstrong serves as showrunner. ■