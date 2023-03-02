HBO Teases ‘Succession’ Final Season in Trailer

The battle between Logan Roy and his children over their family-run business is explored in the official trailer for the final season of HBO’s Emmy-winning series Succession, which debuts March 26.

The fourth and final season of the drama series will detail the power struggle within the family as the sale of the media company Waystar Royco moves closer, according to HBO. “The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete,” according to HBO.

The first three seasons of Succession have garnered 48 Emmy nominations and 13 wins, including a 2022 Emmy for outstanding drama series. The series stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Karen Culkin and Alan Ruck.

Succession is executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell.■