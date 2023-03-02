HBO Teases ‘Succession’ Final Season in Trailer
Emmy winning series to debut fourth season March 26
The battle between Logan Roy and his children over their family-run business is explored in the official trailer for the final season of HBO’s Emmy-winning series Succession, which debuts March 26.
The fourth and final season of the drama series will detail the power struggle within the family as the sale of the media company Waystar Royco moves closer, according to HBO. “The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete,” according to HBO.
Also: ‘Succession’ Creator Jesse Armstrong: Season 4 of the HBO Hit Series Will Be Its Last
The first three seasons of Succession have garnered 48 Emmy nominations and 13 wins, including a 2022 Emmy for outstanding drama series. The series stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Karen Culkin and Alan Ruck.
Succession is executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell.■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
