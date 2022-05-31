L.A. TV Week: Future of Television Arrives at Advanced Advertising Summit

Better measurement. Improved targeting. Precision marketing. The state of advanced advertising will be on display at the Advanced Advertising Summit on June 7 at the Sofitel in Los Angeles.

For years, advanced advertising had been about promise. Someday, addressable advertising would eliminate waste. Data would be harnessed and technology would deliver the right ad to the right consumer at the most propitious time. Marketers would be able to know exactly what the return was on their ad spending: how much awareness was generated, how many people who saw a commercial actually purchased that product.

That day has arrived and the people who are making it happen will explain how to use the tools, technology and processes they’ve developed to make attendees better at their jobs.

iSpot.TV CEO Sean Muller will tell attendees how its data can aid advertisers. (Image credit: iSpot.tv)

The event opens with Sean Muller, CEO of iSpot.TV, the leader among the big-data companies offering alternatives to Nielsen that will be a part of this year’s upfront market.

In May, Goldman Sachs invested $325 million in iSpot, which was not just a vote of confidence in the company but an indication Wall Street sees data science and advertising technology as a business that will be generating big returns in the relatively short term.

Muller will be able to explain how iSpot was built, what it shows advertisers that they’ve only guessed at before and what it was able to tell marketers about their investments in huge events like the Olympics and Super Bowl. He will also look ahead at how timely, accurate and granular data can be used by media companies, media buyers and advertisers.

Another keynote session features David Levy, president of OpenAP, whose business is growing as media buyers and markets turn to its technology to identify their target audiences and lay out the options for reaching them.

(Image credit: Future)

Levy will be able to describe how advertisers are able to plan, target, optimize and track the impact of TV spending across screens, platforms and publishers using OpenID, the common identifier for TV, and OpenAP’s cross-platform measurement framework, XPm, as well as take a look at what next.

The final keynote session will focus on streaming, which is becoming an increasingly important part of advertisers’ media plans. The digital technology that enables streaming, over-the-top video and connected TV also enables targeting and addressability that traditional linear TV is still working to achieve at scale.

Roku’s ad-buying platform is designed to maximize reach across both streaming and linear TV. In April, it launched new dynamic ad insertion capabilities with AMC Networks, Crown Media Family Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount participating.

Data Drives DTC Clients

Roku is attracting the direct-to-consumer brands that are ramping up television spending in order to build their business. These companies are data-driven and keep a close eye on the direct relationship between where they run TV ads and the sales that result.

Brad Murphy, who heads the performance and growth advertising team for Roku, will discuss how streaming TV can power growing businesses and provide best practices on how to drive performance.

Other panels during the event will focus on addressable advertising, programmatic buying and selling, the exploding world of connected TV and local over-the-top advertising.

Speakers are key executives from companies including DirecTV, Invidi, Vizio, Univision, Paramount, Vevo, Brightline, Comscore, Premion, Madhive and Fox.

The Advanced Advertising Summit is part of L.A. TV Week, presented by Future plc’s Broadcasting+Cable, Multichannel News and Next TV brands.

L.A. TV Week includes Wonder Women of Los Angeles and the Next TV Summit on June 6, 40 Under 40 on June 7 and the TV Tech Summit on June 8.

The next Advanced Advertising Summit will be held in New York on

Sept. 12. ▪️