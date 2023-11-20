NBC Shares Premiere Dates For New and Returning Shows

NBC has shared its mid-season launch dates, with production resuming on scripted shows now that the strikes have concluded. New shows include the Jon Cryer comedy Extended Family, starting Saturday, December 23. The show, about a divorced couple that continue to raise their children in the family home, follows a Bengals-Steelers NFL game. A holiday episode of Night Court is on after Extended Family December 23. Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette are in Night Court.

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League starts January 1.

Tuesday, January 2 sees Night Court and Extended Family settle into their new timeslots.

The third and final season of drama La Brea starts Tuesday, January 9, and leads into the final two episodes of fall debutant Found.

Deal or No Deal Island, hosted by Joe Manganiello, starts Monday, February 26.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. debut Wednesday, January 17.

Law & Order returns Thursday, January 18, followed by season 25 of Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Dick Wolf is behind the Chicago and Law & Order franchises.

The Irrational starts the final stretch of its first season Monday, January 29.

The Voice returns Monday, February 26. Dan + Shay, Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance the Rapper are the judges.

“Building off the momentum of a strong fall, we’re entering midseason with a powerhouse schedule that leans into the strength of both beloved titles and new shows while also growing our audience across NBC and Peacock,” said Frances Berwick, chairman, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “This season brings fresh takes on favorites, including the first double-chair on The Voice, a new spin on America’s Got Talent and a tropical setting for Deal or No Deal Island, as well as the return of last season’s top comedy Night Court, Jon Cryer’s return to network television with Extended Family and the much-anticipated return of #OneChicago and the Law & Order franchise – all of which continue to establish NBC as a destination for our loyal fans.”

There are no premiere dates for Quantum Leap, Magnum P.I., Lopez vs. Lopez, The Weakest Link, Password, That’s My Jam and The Wall.