Joe Manganiello To Host ‘Deal or No Deal Island’ on NBC

Joe Manganiello will host Deal or No Deal Island, a spin on the classic game show that will see 13 players transported to a posh island to compete for cash. The show will air on NBC.

Manganiello’s credits include HBO series True Blood and the Magic Mike film franchise.

NBC said, “The series will combine thrilling challenges, mind-bending dilemmas and the classic game of Deal or No Deal as contestants try to beat the Banker.”

Manganiello will lead the gameplay, relaying the Banker’s offers and helping the contestants through their difficult decisions.

“The role of Deal or No Deal host has always been held by someone charming, hilarious and devastatingly handsome,” Corie Henson, executive VP, unscripted content, NBCUniversal Entertainment, said. “When we took the show out of the studio and transported the game to the Banker’s island, Joe was the obvious choice. He loves all kinds of games, lives for adventure and isn’t afraid to stare down a snake or two to help players win a life-changing payday and, hopefully, beat the Banker at his own game.”

Deal or No Deal debuted on NBC in 2005 with Howie Mandel as host and later aired in syndication, and then on CNBC. Mandel is an executive producer on the original and on the new spinoff.

The show’s briefcases are back, and are hidden on the island with millions in prize money split between them. In each episode, players vie to get their hands on the highest-value briefcase for a chance to gain immunity and choose a fellow player to enter “The Temple,” where they must play a high-stakes game of “Deal or No Deal.” The devious Banker will raise the stakes with tests of strategy and greed. At the end of the season, the last player standing will face the Banker to potentially win the grand prize.

Deal or No Deal launched in the Netherlands in 2002. Deal or No Deal Island is produced by Endemol Shine North America. Executive producers are Matt Kunitz, Matt Apps, Sarah Happel Jackson, Howie Mandel and Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Sean Loughlin.

Other Manganiello credits include the films Spider-Man, Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday and Sabotage.