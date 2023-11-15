Kodi Lee, Darci Lynne, Tape Face Lined Up For ‘America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League’

NBC has shared the 40 acts that will compete in America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, which premieres January 1 on NBC. The America’s Got Talent spinoff brings together winners, finalists and fan favorites from the show, and its franchises around the world.

Like fantasy sports, the judges each choose a roster of their 10 favorite acts, and compete against one another. Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Mel B are the judges and Terry Crews is host.

The winning act gets $250,000.

The acts are animal act Adrian Stoica & Hurricane from AGT season 18, aerialist Aidan Bryant from season 16, magician Anna DeGuzman from season 18, variety act Billy & Emily England from season 12, singer Brian Justin Crum from season 11, musical group Chapel Hart from season 17, magician Cillian O’Connor from Britain’s Got Talent season 16, ventriloquist Darci Lynne from season 12, musician Drake Milligan from season 17, singer Enkh-Erdene from Mongolia’s Got Talent season three, clairvoyant Fritzy Rosmerian from Indonesia’s Got Talent season three, singer Genevieve Cote from Canada’s Got Talent season three, dance group Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent season 16, aerialist Grace Good from season 18, variety act Hans from season 13, comedian Ichikawa Koikuchi from Britain’s Got Talent season 16, magician Jon Dorenbos from season 11, dance group Junior New System from season 13, musician Kodi Lee from season 14, variety act Kristy Sellars from season 17, sand artist Kseniya Simonova from Ukraine’s Got Talent season one, singer Loren Allred from Britain’s Got Talent season 15, singer Maria Seiren from Japan’s Got Talent season one, dance group Merseygirls from Britain’s Got Talent season 11, dancer Musa Motha from Britain’s Got Talent season 16, musicians Pack Drumline from season 17, magician Piff the Magic Dragon from season 10, comedian Preacher Lawson from season 12, hand balancers Ramadhani Brothers from season 18, singing group Sainted from season 18, variety act Shadow Ace from season 18, singer Sheldon Riley from season 15, contortionist Sofie Dossi from season 11, comedian Tape Face from season 11, clairvoyants The Clairvoyants from season 11, singing group Travis Japan from season 17, dance group V. Unbeatable from season 14, acrobats Vardanyan Brothers from Britain’s Got Talent season 13, comedian Wes-P from season 13 and magician Yu Hojin from season 17.

AGT: Fantasy League is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Natasha Brugler executive produce.