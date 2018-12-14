Darci Lynne, Susan Boyle to be on ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’

Darci Lynne Farmer, Shin Lim and Susan Boyle will be among the contestants when America’s Got Talent launches its Champions edition Jan. 7. Child ventriloquist Farmer won America’s Got Talent in 2017 and magician Lim won this year. Singer Boyle was the runner-up on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 and clips of her wowing Simon Cowell and other judges went viral, amassing nearly 233 million views on YouTube.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions brings together the most talented and memorable acts from past seasons of America’s Got Talent, and other Got Talent franchises across the world. The series comes from NBC, Syco Entertainment and Fremantle. Cowell, also an executive producer, will be a judge along with Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

Terry Crews of Brooklyn Nine-Nine hosts.

Related: NBC Orders Fourth Season of ‘The Good Place’

The acts include opera singer Paul Potts of Britain’s Got Talent (2007), sand artist Kseniya Simonova of Ukraine’s Got Talent (2009), DJ Arch Jnr of South Africa’s Got Talent (2015), ventriloquist Paul Zerdin of America’s Got Talent (2015), dance group Attraction from Britain’s Got Talent (2013), dance/singing group Justice Crew of Australia’s Got Talent (2010), dance act Moonlight Brothers of Denmark’s Got Talent (2018), comedian/magician Piff the Magic Dragon of America’s Got Talent (2015), contortionist Sofie Dossi of America’s Got Talent (2016), singer Kechi of America’s Got Talent (2017), magician Issy Simpson of Britain’s Got Talent (2017), dance group Light Balance from America’s Got Talent (2017), singer Prince Poppycock from America’s Got Talent (2010), jump ropers DDF Crew of Holland’s Got Talent (2012) and Belgium’s Got Talent (2016), singers Texas Tenors of America’s Got Talent (2009), comedian Tom Cotter of America’s Got Talent (2012), comedian Taylor Williamson of America’s Got Talent (2012), mime Tape Face of America’s Got Talent (2016), roller skaters Billy and Emily England from America’s Got Talent (2017), dog act Sara and Hero from America’s Got Talent (2017), knife throwers Deadly Games from America’s Got Talent (2016) and ladder balancer Uzeyer Novruzov of America’s Got Talent (2010).

Fifty acts will compete in The Champions.

There will be seven episodes, including five performance episodes, then one featuring the Top 10, and the finale. One contestant makes the Top 10 through a Superfan vote and another through a Golden Buzzer from a judge.