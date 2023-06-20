‘American Auto’ Canceled at NBC

Comedy American Auto will not see another season on NBC. Set in Detroit, it is a workplace comedy about an inept automotive company, Payne Motors, struggling to adapt to modern times.

The cast includes Ana Gasteyer, Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White and X Mayo.

The show premiered in January 2022. There were two seasons.

American Auto comes from Justin Spitzer, who executive produces with Jeff Blitz, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor. Spitzer said on Twitter: “Season 3 of #americanauto was going to show Katherine Hastings and Payne Motors finally finding success and taking the world by storm. I’m so sorry we didn’t get to make those episodes, but I’m immensely proud of the 23 episodes of the show we did put out there.”

American Auto is produced by Universal Television in association with Spitzer Holding Co. and Kapital Entertainment.