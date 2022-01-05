NBC Gives 'American Auto' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through January 2.

An NBC promo for its new sitcom American Auto is No. 1. NBC is joined on the chart by fellow traditional broadcaster Fox, which promotes its new crime drama ​​The Cleaning Lady in second place and 9-1-1: Lone Star, now in its third season, in third place.

A couple of cable networks round out the ranking: Hallmark Channel — which dominated the top five in December with multiple ads for its original Christmas movies — serves up a general network promo with the tagline “Where love happens” in fourth place. And Paramount Network hypes the season finale of Yellowstone (which aired on January 2) in fifth.

Notably, the 9-1-1: Lone Star spot has the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (117), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) American Auto, NBC

Impressions: 404,714,982

Interruption Rate: 1.35%

Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,223,447

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $2,466,896

2) The Cleaning Lady, Fox

Impressions: 391,255,742

Interruption Rate: 1.48%

Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,331,731

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $2,616,259

Impressions: 376,210,139

Interruption Rate: 1.40%

Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,260,264

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,768,544

Impressions: 364,381,967

Interruption Rate: 4.31%

Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,745,460

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $606,085

5) Yellowstone, Paramount Network

Impressions: 364,148,351

Interruption Rate: 4.05%

Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $1,372,610

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $440,001

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).