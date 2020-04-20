Acorn TV Announces May 2020 Slate - New Series GOLD DIGGER with Julia Ormond, DEAD STILL with Luther's Michael Smiley & More U.S. Exclusives

April 20, 2020 - Following this month’s premiere of the intense UK drama miniseries DEADWATER FELL starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo, brace yourself for a thrilling May on Acorn TV with fascinating exclusive premieres, including GOLD DIGGER, a BBC One romantic thriller starring Emmy-winning actress Julia Ormond (Mad Men, Legends of The Fall) and Ben Barnes (Westworld, The Chronicles of Narnia) on May 4 (TRAILER), and the Irish dark comic drama and Acorn TV Original DEAD STILL set in the Victorian era of “postmortem photography,” starring award-winning actor Michael Smiley (Luther, who played hacker Benny “Deadhead” Silver) on May 18. (TRAILER)

May also features the exclusive U.S. premieres for:

- SEACHANGE Season 3, the final season of the popular 1990s Australian drama starring Sigrid Thornton (The Man from Snowy River, Paradise), Kerry Armstrong (Lantana, Razzle Dazzle) and John Howard (Mad Max: Fury Road, All Saints) (May 11)

- MOUNT PLEASANT, Series 5, the heartwarming early-2010s UK dramedy starring Coronation Street’sSally Lindsay and Black Sea’sDaniel Ryan, about a tight-knit family in Manchester. (May 25)

In addition, in May, Acorn TV adds the following:

-PORTERHOUSE BLUE, a classic comedic satire drama starring David Jason and Ian Richardson on college life in Cambridge (May 4)

-LAND GIRLS Series 3, a BBC World War II home front drama starring Becci Gemmell, Summer Strallen, Christine Bottomley, Jo Woodcock, and Seline Hizli (Binge premiere) (May 4)

-A ROYAL TOUR OF THE 20 CENTURY, a documentary series on the travels of the British royal family (May 11)

-TREASURES HOUSES OF BRITAIN, a riveting documentary series profiling Britain's grand houses, hosted by Selina Scott (May 25)

WATCH NOW: Premieres will be added as they become available, https://acorn.tv/press. Mirror to your TV via Apple TV or Chromecast.

For those self-quarantining and looking for an escape during this most difficult time, Acorn TV now offers an extended 30-day free trial for new and old subscribers (previously 7-day trial), so they can start to binge programming from an ever-growing slate of world-class mysteries, dramas and comedies from Britain and other countries. Those interested can sign up at http://signup.acorn.tv, and type FREE30

Monday, May 4, 2020

GOLD DIGGER (Acorn TV Exclusive, U.S. Premiere) – Episodes 1 and 2

Trailer (US)

“The twisty toyboy thriller that will get everyone talking… bold and hugely entertaining” –Guardian

This BBC One twisty romantic thriller starring Emmy® winner Julia Ormond (Howard’s End, Legends of the Fall, Mad Men) and Ben Barnes (Westworld, The Chronicles of Narnia) tells the story of a 60-year-old woman falling in love with a 35-year-old man and the effect it has on her already dysfunctional family. Mother first, wife second, woman last, Julia Day (Ormond) has spent her whole life putting the needs of others before herself, but now she falls in love with Benjamin Greene (Barnes), a man 25 years her junior. The impact their unconventional relationship has on her family is explored and the secrets of their past are revealed -- has Julia finally found the happiness she's always deserved, or is Benjamin really only after her money like they think he is? The series also stars Alex Jennings (The Crown) as Julia's ex-husband Ted, and Julia McKenzie (Agatha Christie's Marple) as Ted's mother, Hazel. (2 EPS, 2019)

PORTERHOUSE BLUE

Clip

“Hilariously funny and gloriously acted…a lavish production, a brilliant parody” – Sunday Times

“The cast is highly impressive” - Independent

“Entertaining, funny, upmarket and with a classy finish” – Media Week

David Jason (Only Fools and Horses, A Touch of Frost), Ian Richardson (House of Cards, Brazil) and Griff Rhys Jones (Not the Nine O’Clock News) lead a distinguished cast in Malcolm Bradbury's four-part adaptation of Tom Sharpe's classic comic novel about the fictional Porterhouse college in Cambridge, noted for its rowing, ancient traditions, feasting, crusty fellows and the dismal academic standards of its students. When the headmaster dies, the government appoints an old graduate as his successor - the politician Sir Godber Evans (Richardson), who is determined to drag this bastion of privilege into the 20th century and announces a major break with six centuries of college tradition: Porterhouse will open its doors to scholars! Head Porter Skullion (Jason) is as stunned as the Fellows and students, but the new master, egged on by his wife (Barbara Jefford), is determined to sow seeds of change in the very foundations of Porterhouse. (4 EPS, 1987)

LAND GIRLS, Series 3

Trailer

Follow the lives, loves and highs and lows of members of the Women's Land Army who are working at the Hoxley Manor estate during World War II. They discover that their decision to serve their country will change their lives forever. The girls each have their own reasons for signing up – patriotic Joyce (Becci Gemmell, Home Time) wants to “do her bit,” argumentative Nancy (Summer Strallen, Hotel Babylon, Hollyoaks) is there under sufferance, sensible Annie (Christine Bottomley, Hope Springs) joined so that her younger sister Bea (Jo Woodcock, Tess Of The D'Urbervilles, All The Small Things) could escape an abusive father and there’s the feisty Connie Carter (Seline Hizli,Grantchester, Deadwater Fell.) In Series 3, Hoxley Manor is transformed into a military hospital and a new girl, Iris (Lou Broadbent, Switch, Poirot) arrives. (5 EPS, 2011)

Monday, May 11, 2020

GOLD DIGGER (Acorn TV Exclusive, U.S. Premiere) – Episodes 3 and 4

Trailer (US)

See series description on May 4 (2 EPS, 2019)

A ROYAL TOUR OF THE 20 CENTURY

Trailer

The British royal family has been at the center of the 20th century’s most iconic moments – two world wars, the end of empires, coronations, weddings, glittering tours, fashion and scandals - a century that saw the Windsors’ influence and participate in a wealth of defining historical moments, firmly making their mark on this important period of modern history. Through rarely-seen archival footage, viewers follow the official tours and state visits, discover the stories of far flung places, glimpse into the lives of those born of royal blood and the history of the destinations, and why it made them symbolic locations on the royal touring map. The events featured include Queen Elizabeth’s first tour of the Commonwealth in 1953/4, her 1995 visit to South Africa at the end of apartheid, as well as Princess Diana’s trip to Angola to raise awareness of landmines. (4 EPS, 2019)

SEACHANGE, Series 3 (Exclusive U.S. and Canada Premiere)

Series 1 promoSeries 2 promo

This marks the final season of the award-winning 1990s Australian drama series about flawed people and unconventional relationships, starring Sigrid Thornton (The Man from Snowy River, Paradise), Kerry Armstrong (Lantana, Razzle Dazzle) and John Howard (Mad Max: Fury Road, All Saints), Series 3 sees Pearl Bay saying farewell to the old and welcome to the new. The promise of fresh beginnings captures the coastal town, as the past gives way to the future. Strengthened by recent battles, the community is more united than ever, ready to face any challenges that lie ahead. For Laura Gibson (Thornton), there's her desire for husband Max (William McInnes) and the realization that they should remain just friends because they are opposites. Bob Jelly (John Howard) faces a threat to his status and Heather Jelly's (Kerry Armstrong) increasing self-confidence, and Karen Miller (Kate Atkinson) returns from abroad a wiser woman. Seasons 1 and 2 also streaming. (13 EPS, 2000)

Monday, May 18, 2020

DEADSTILL (Acorn TV Original Series, Commissioned) – Episodes 1 and 2

Trailer

Set in 1880s Ireland, this six-episode dark comic murder mystery drama follows the strange adventures of Dublin’s most famed memorial photographers, Brock Blennerhasset (Michael Smiley, Luther, who played Benny “Deadhead” Silver) and Conall Molloy (Kerr Logan, Game of Thrones, Alias Grace), who take professional portraits of the recently deceased during the Victorian era of “postmortem photography.” Meanwhile, tenacious detective Frederick Regan (Aidan O’Hare, Jackie, The Sister Brothers) investigates a series of local murders and eyes possible disturbing connections between them and Brock. This series also stars Eileen O’Higgins (Brooklyn, Mary Queen of Scots) as Brock’s estranged, imaginative niece, Nancy Vickers. (2 EPS, 2020)

Episode Descriptions:

Episode 1 – In Victorian-era Ireland, portrait photographer Brock Blennerhasset has made a successful career out of commemorating the recently deceased. When one of his photographic plates goes missing— putting his reputation on the line—Blennerhasset hires eager gravedigger Conall Molloy to help find it.

Episode 2 – Blennerhasset and Molloy photograph a young boy who drowned, but when a heavy storm descends upon the area, it forces them to stay at a house that may be haunted. Desiring a more exciting social life, Blennerhasset’s niece, Nancy, attends a party, though her brother, Henry, puts a damper on the evening.

GOLD DIGGER (Acorn TV Exclusive, U.S. Premiere) – Episodes 5 and 6 (Series finale)

Trailer (US)

See series description on May 4 (2 EPS, 2019)

Monday, May 25, 2020

DEADSTILL (Acorn TV Original Series, Commissioned) – Episode 3

Trailer

Episode 3 – When Blennerhasset (Michael Smiley) discovers that some of his camera equipment has gone missing, he and Nancy (Eileen O'Higgins) travel to an unsavory part of Dublin to track down Molloy (Kerr Logan), who has also disappeared. Meanwhile, Detective Regan (Aidan O'Hare) follows up on a lead regarding the illicit photos circulating in Dublin’s black market.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Series 5(Exclusive U.S. Premiere)-First time available in U.S.

Trailer

This long-running heartwarming UK dramedy hit, which originally aired on Sky, depicts the lives of a tightly knit family in suburban Manchester, including their everyday struggles. Starring Sally Lindsay (Coronation Street, Scott & Bailey), Daniel Ryan (Black Sea), Ainsley Howard (Mum & Dad, The Village), and Neil Fitzmaurice (Going Off Big Time). Seasons 1-4 also streaming. (8 EPS, 2015)

TREASURE HOUSES OF BRITAIN

Hosted by Selina Scott, this documentary series offers rare access to five of Britain’s finest stately homes - Burghley House, Chatsworth, Blenheim Palace, Holkham Hall and Boughton House, and marks the first time they were filmed in 3D. These episodes shed light on these well-loved, spectacular buildings, as well as their treasures that tell human stories: from the tapestries the First Duke of Marlborough commissioned to celebrate his triumph at the Battle of Blenheim, to the Italian pietra dura cabinet which the Medici gave to the owners of Burghley – the greatest Elizabethan house in England. (5 EPS, 2011)

Upcoming in 2020:

June 1: SEACHANGE (Acorn TV Exclusive), 2019 revival of the popular 1990s Australian drama, starring the original actors from seasons 1-3. (8 episodes in total) Clip

June 15: HIDDEN Series 2 (Acorn TV Exclusive) – Follow-up to the popular Welsh mystery series, which originally aired in 2019 on BBC Four and BBC One Wales. Trailer

----------------

AVAILABLE ANYTIME ANYWHERE!

At Acorn.tv, plus Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV, Roku, YouTube TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Xfinity, iOS (iPhone/iPad), Android, Cox, various tablets (More info here)

About Acorn TV: Called a “glorious streaming service… an essential must-have” (The Hollywood Reporter) and “Netflix for the Anglophile” (NPR), AMC Networks’ Acorn TV is North America’s largest streaming service specializing in British and international television and is now serving more than one million paid subscribers in the U.S. and Canada. Acorn TV adds exclusive new programs every week with a deep library of mysteries, dramas, and comedies with no set end dates or commercials. Subscribers can stream many of their favorite international series and discover new and classic programs previously unavailable to U.S. audiences. Coming up in 2020, Acorn TV will feature a record five commissioned series as well as several returning favorites, including Irish period mystery series Dead Still, British mystery Agatha Raisin, Irish comedy drama The South Westerlies, as well as the return of award-winning Australian drama Mystery Road, Irish thriller Blood, the #1 UK drama of 2019 Line of Duty, and Acorn TV’s first feature film with Miss Fisher & the Crypt of Tears. Acorn TV offers a free trial and thereafter is just $5.99/month or $59.99/year. Facebook: OfficialAcornTV - Twitter @AcornTV