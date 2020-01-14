Acorn TV Announces February 2020 Slate - Agatha Raisin Series 3 (Starring Ashley Jensen) & 200th Episode of Award-Winning Canadian Series Murdoch Mysteries

AMC Networks’ leading streaming service for Britain and Beyond has the following for the offering:

· AGATHA RAISIN, the third season of the acclaimed comedic mystery series starring the award-nominated actress Ashley Jensen (Extras, Catastrophe, Ugly Betty), as the witty, fashionable sleuth who solves quirky crimes in England’s picturesque Cotswolds. Based on the bestselling comedic mystery novels by M.C. Beaton, this new series consists of three movie-length installments premiering weekly starting February 10 – The Deadly Dance, The Love From Hell, and As The Pig Turns. Trailer)

· Award-winning Canadian series MURDOCH MYSTERIES unrolls new episodes on Mondays with more whodunnit intrigue and its trademark engaging stories (through April 13, 2020.) The 200th episode of the series will premiere as a streaming exclusive on Monday, February 24.

Also, in February, Acorn TV adds the following:

· THE 1900 ISLAND, a four-part living history series following four families who experience life as it was in a Victorian-era fishing village in the start of the 20 century;

· ANZAC Girls, a series recounting the true-life stories of Australian and New Zealand army nurses during World War 1;

· LOVEJOY, BBC’s hit series starring Ian McShane (American Gods, Deadwood) as the irresistible rogue with a keen eye for antiques (Series 1 and 2 binge premiere);

· HIDDEN, a 2011 conspiracy thriller starring Philip Glenister, David Suchet and Thekla Reuten;

· GENIUS OF THE ANCIENT WORLD, a riveting history series on India, Greece and China hosted by Bettany Hughes;

· SISTERS, an Italian series about two sisters, a tragedy and the discovery of an unexpected and chilling truth, and

· WHAT TO DO WHEN SOMEONE DIES, an emotional thriller starring Anna Friel and Marc Warren.

Acorn TV Calendar - February 2020

Monday, February 3, 2020

MURDOCH MYSTERIES, Season 13, Episode 8 (Streaming exclusive, new episodes on Mondays)

Trailer

In this beloved, award-winning Canadian series, Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) uses radical forensic techniques like fingerprinting and ultraviolet light to solve turn-of-the-century Toronto's most intriguing mysteries, with the help of Constable Crabtree (Jonny Harris, Still Standing), Dr. Julia Ogden (Hélène Joy), and Inspector John Brackenreid (Thomas Craig).

In this episode “The Final Curtain,” an actor is killed during a play featuring John Brackenreid and attended by Murdoch, Ogden, Crabtree, and John's parents. (1 EP, 2020)

THE 1900 ISLAND (Series)

Series trailer

This new intriguing BBC living history series follows the fortunes of four modern day families as they head back over 100 years to the start of the 20 Century to try their hand living as a rural fishing community on the dramatic and wild tidal island of Llanddwyn off the coast of Anglesey. It’s a time of hand to mouth existence as these families come face to face with the harsh realities of one of the toughest ways to make a living in 1900 Britain. They must adapt quickly to their new way of life, but bad weather, lack of experience and limited rations lead to hunger and frustrations. (4 EPS, 2019)

ANZAC Girls (Series)

Series trailer

This richly-detailed Australian series recounts the largely untold stories of five brave Australian and New Zealand army nurses who travelled halfway across the world to serve in World War 1. Full of romantic notions, they face the carnage of Gallipoli and the Western front, horrific living conditions, prejudice, and devastating personal loss. Rising to meet the challenge, they find love and lasting friendship. Based on Peter Rees’ book “The Other ANZACS,” drawing on the real nurses’ letters, journals, and historical records, this acclaimed miniseries tells the harrowing, life-affirming stories of these unsung heroines. Starring Antonia Prebble, Georgia Flood, Caroline Craig, Anna McGahan and Laura Brent. (6 EPS, 2014)

LOVEJOY (Series 1 and 2)

Series trailer

Based on the successful novels of Jonathan Gash, this highly-rated BBC series stars Ian McShane (Deadwood, American Gods) as a rakish antique dealer gifted at sorting the real from the fakes. Which should help, given the shady, dangerous nature of his business, one where certain collectors would kill for the perfect set of antique pistols-quite literally. It's a wild, unregulated world flooded with aristocrats, con men, and criminals, all of whom Lovejoy goes up against with the help of his young, mopey assistant Eric (Chris Jury, The Big Game) and Lady Jane (Phyllis Logan, Downton Abbey), an upper-cruster who serves as his confidante.

(Series 1: 10 EPS, 1986; Series 2: 12 EPS, 1991)

Monday, February 10, 2020

AGATHA RAISIN & THE DEADLY DANCE(Exclusive U.S. Premiere, new Agatha Raisin episodes premiere weekly on Mondays)

Series trailer

Emmy and SAG-nominated actress Ashley Jensen (Extras, Catastrophe, Love, Lies and Records, Ugly Betty) is back as the charismatic, crafty sleuth in the acclaimed Acorn TV Original series, AGATHA RAISIN -- a quintessentially British village mystery based on the bestselling comedic novels by M.C. Beaton. In this episode, a scathing article in the paper harms Agatha’s new detective agency, until a wealthy friend hires the agency to investigate death threats against her daughter. After disaster strikes the daughter’s engagement party, Agatha enrolls in dance lessons to try to outmaneuver the culprit. (1 EP, 2020)

MURDOCH MYSTERIES, Season 13, Episode 9 (Streaming exclusive, new episodes on Mondays)

Trailer

In this episode “The Killing Dose,” after a young woman is critically injured from a fall, Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) and Ogden (Hélène Joy) suspect her family is complicit. (1 EP, 2020)

HIDDEN (Series)

Interview with star Philip Glenister

A taut and gripping four-part BBC conspiracy thriller which Telegraph called “intelligent [and] pacy,” HIDDEN is set across London and Paris at a time when Britain is in a state of political turmoil: the drama centers on Harry Venn (Philip Glenister, Kingdom of Heaven, Life on Mars), a high street solicitor forced to delve back into his murky past. When a mysterious lawyer, Gina Hawkes (Thekla Reuten, The American) turns up asking Harry to find a missing alibi witness for her client, he agrees to take on the job but becomes unwittingly drawn into investigating the death of his brother twenty years ago. Harry quickly finds himself caught up in a much bigger and more complex conspiracy that reaches deep into the heart of the British political system. David Suchet stars as Sir Nigel Fountain. (4 EPS, 2011)

Monday, February 17, 2020

AGATHA RAISIN & THE LOVE FROM HELL (Exclusive U.S. Premiere, new Agatha Raisin episodes premiere weekly on Mondays)

Series trailer/Full screeners

In this latest installment of the acclaimed Acorn TV Original series, tensions between Agatha Raisin (Ashley Jensen) and James (Jamie Glover) run high ahead of a smooth jazz night at Barfield Hall. Then a woman James was seen arguing with turns up dead at Agatha’s cottage, and James disappears. Can Agatha find her love and clear his name? (1 EP, 2020)

MURDOCH MYSTERIES, Season 13, Episode 10 (Streaming exclusive, new episodes on Mondays)

Trailer

In this episode “The Parker in the Rye,” when a whiskey baron and his family are murdered, Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) puts Parker (Marc Senior) in the cells with a hitman to see who hired him. (1 EP, 2020)

GENIUS OF THE ANCIENT WORLD (Series)

Series trailer

Historian Bettany Hughes travels to India, Greece and China, on the trail of three giants of ancient philosophy: The Buddha, Socrates and Confucius. All three lived between the 6 and 5 century B.C., during a period of unprecedented intellectual development: 100 years that changed the way we see ourselves forever. These trailblazers embodied the shift from a primarily supernatural worldview, to one where rational thought offered new, exciting possibilities. (3 EPS, 2015)

SISTERS (Foreign Language, Italian, Sorelle)

Series trailer (in Italian)

Chiara (Anna Valle, Imperium: Augustus), a brilliant young lawyer, single and childless, lives in Rome. Happy in her independence and her professional success, she has cut off from her roots and Matera, the city where she was born, and where she hardly returns due to family tensions. Elena (Ana Caterina Morariu, Ocean’s Twelve), her older sister still lives there with her three children, but their relationship has soured over the years. It is the mysterious disappearance of Elena, and then the discovery of her body, that compel Chiara to renew her ties with her family and with her brother-in-law Roberto, until the discovery of an unexpected and chilling truth that will change her life forever. English subtitles. (6 EPS, 2017)

Monday, February 24, 2020

AGATHA RAISIN: AS THE PIG TURNS (Exclusive U.S. Premiere, new Agatha Raisin episodes premiere weekly on Mondays)

Series trailer/Full screeners

In this finale of series 3, Agatha Raisin (Ashley Jensen) takes her mind off her breakup with James by venturing out with the gang to the Winter Fayre. But the event turns into a gruesome crime scene, leaving all of Carsely fearing for their safety. Newly promoted Bill (Matt McCooey) is put in charge of the investigation, but he receives strict instructions not to discuss it with Agatha. (1 EP, 2020)

MURDOCH MYSTERIES, Season 13, Episode 11 (Streaming exclusive, new episodes on Mondays)*** 200th EPISODE***

Trailer

In this episode “Staring Blindly into the Future,” Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) investigates the disappearances of Nikola Tesla (Dmitry Chepovetsky) and Marie Curie (Eva Placzynska) from a conference of 20th century innovators. (1 EP, 2020)

WHAT TO DO WHEN SOMEONE DIES (Series)

Series trailer

Schoolteacher Ellie Manning (Anna Friel,Land of the Lost, Limitless) and her husband Greg (Marc Warren, Beecham House, Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell) are trying for a baby. One evening Greg doesn't return home from work and when the police knock on the door, Ellie is horrified to learn he has been killed in a terrible car accident. The police tell Ellie that Greg wasn't alone - a woman sitting in the passenger seat was also killed. A tormented Ellie begins to question: who is the mystery woman and was Greg having a secret affair? (3 EPS, 2011)

Upcoming in 2020

March 9: BLOOD, series 2, starring Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty) in this riveting Irish family-oriented psychological thriller

March: MISS FISHER AND THE CRYPT OF TEARS (Movie) – Starring Essie Davis (The Badadook), this highly anticipated and gorgeously-shot feature film continues the story of Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, which aired for three seasons (2012-2015) and is one of the most popular Australian series worldwide.

