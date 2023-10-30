YouTube Sets Brandcast Event for Upfront Week Through 2026

YouTube said it will again hold its Brandcast event for advertisers during what was once known as the broadcast industry’s upfront week for the next few years.

The return engagement at Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center in New York will be held May 15, 2024 at 6 p.m. Under a multiyear deal, YouTube said it will be using the venue through 2026.

“YouTube remains the best opportunity for brands to stay relevant and connect with viewers and creators alike, driving engagement in the place where the world comes to watch,” the streaming platform said.

The announcement comes after a year in which Paramount Global, owner of CBS, opted not to hold a big presentation for advertisers during upfront week, opting instead for a series of smaller meetings.

The Google/Alphabet unit also noted that Nielsen has named YouTube the most-watched streaming service on TV screens for eight consecutive months.

“In a world where people can watch anything, the world watches YouTube,” the company said. “From the biggest sports like NFL Sunday Ticket to cultural commentary and conversation, to worlds of creator-driven content, viewers can find everything they love on YouTube. Recent top categories of most-watched videos streamed on YouTube via connected TVs spanned music, content from creators and even short-form video.“