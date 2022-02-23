YouTube Moves BrandCast to Broadcast’s Upfront Week

Google’s YouTube unit is moving BrandCast, its annual advertisers showcase , to the week broadcasters hold their upfront presentations.

Originally broadcasters had the week, usually following Mother’s Day, to themselves. Slowly but surely, as cable networks added viewers and original programming, they encroached on broadcast week with their own events. Now as streaming siphons off more and eyeballs and ad dollars, YouTube is moving into the broadcaster's once-exclusive neighborhood.

YouTube previously held BrandCast during the NewFronts . This year it will kick off the New Fronts with an event created with MediaLink on May 2 that it said will feature industry leaders and creators discussing the future of content and the role of the creator economy.

BrandCast will happen May 17 at 8 p.m., after Disney Ad Sales’ upfront presentation. YouTube said it worked to avoid conflicting with other events.

The Interactive Advertising Bureau NewFronts and the Upfronts — the annual marketplaces for digital video and TV ad sales — are the most important moments to reach advertisers and agencies as they plan their media strategies. We feel this is the right time to help our customers bridge the gap between linear TV and digital, which is why YouTube will have a presence at both events this year,” said Debbie Weinstein, VP, YouTube & video global solutions in a blog post.

Weinstein said people are increasingly watching TV on connected TV and that YouTube is at the forefront of the shift.

In the fourth quarter, YouTube generated $8.63 billion in ad revenue , up 25.4% from the previous year.

“More than ever before, our customers are asking us how they can tap into the streaming boom and continue to reach new audiences,” Weinstein said. “Our answer is simple: Today, streaming and TV are one and the same. And YouTube can help advertisers reach more of their audiences on the big screen.” ■