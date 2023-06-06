Young Consumers Say They Are More Likely To Buy From Sustainable Advertisers, Viant Study Finds

A survey conducted by Viant Technology found that more than two-thirds of consumers between the ages of 18 and 34 said they are more likely to purchase from companies committed to sustainability.

Of the 1,000 consumers surveyed, 69% said that it is businesses' responsibility to reduce their environmental impact and 65% were looking for specific action being taken by companies to reduce their carbon footprint.

Sustainability has become an important part of many advertisers messaging to consumers. It is also becoming an increasingly important part of the media and advertising business as companies spring up to measure the energy usage and environmental impact of different advertising platforms and formats as part of clients’ commitment to reduce emissions.

Also Read: Modern Metrics: Lumen Dashboard Pairs Carbon Cost With Attention

“Our latest research demonstrates that consumers are increasingly looking for brands to not only talk about sustainability and about reducing their carbon footprint, but to take real action,” said Jon Schulz, chief marketing officer at Viant. “As sustainability remains top of mind for both brands and their customers, we are pleased to offer our clients a number of leading-edge solutions, including our Adtricity program, which helps brands take real action to achieve their sustainability goals.”

Earlier this year, Viant launched its Adtricity program to help brands take action to achieve sustainabilty goals. This week, Viant launched its new Carbon Emissions Calculator to help advertisers assess the carbon impact of their digital campaigns.

The Viant survey also found that sustainability is more important to GenZ and millennial consumers, than to older people. Using renewable energy can help brand perception, particularly among younger consumers, with 74% among those 18 to 34 saying they would view a brand positively if they used renewable energy sources, compared to 67% among consumers of all ages.

The Viant survey was conducted online with 1,197 respondents between May 2 and May 2.

.