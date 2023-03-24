‘You’ Gets Fifth and Final Season on Netflix

Netflix drama You will have a fifth and final season, the network announced on social media. It will premiere in 2024.

“Brace yourself for Joe Goldberg's final chapter,” the announcement said.

The first half of season four came out in February, and the second half came out March 9.

Penn Badgley plays Joe Goldberg.

Based on Caroline Kepnes’ novels, the show is about Joe, who develops obsessive attractions to certain women, and goes to extreme measures to get and keep them interested in him.

Season four is set in London. Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Ed Speleers are also in the cast. A review of the second half of the season in The Guardian said, (opens in new tab) “The cast is inconsistent, the satire is shallow and the twists are laughable – but somehow this hottest of televisual messes is impossible to resist.”

Season one was set in New York and season two in Los Angeles. Season three was in the California suburbs.

You premiered on Lifetime in 2018 and drew low ratings. Netflix picked it up for season two and the drama turned into a hit.

Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti developed You, and Gamble is the showrunner.

Berlanti and Gamble executive produce with Gina Girolamo, Leslie Morgenstein, Sarah Schechter and Michael Foley. ■