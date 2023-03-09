Second Half of ‘You’ Season Four Debuts on Netflix

Part two of the fourth season of thriller drama You begins on Netflix March 9. Episodes one through five were released February 9, and episodes six through ten come out March 9.

Based on Caroline Kepnes’ novel, the show is about Joe, who develops obsessive attractions to certain women, and goes to extreme measures to get and keep them interested in him. Penn Badgley plays Joe.

"What would you do for love?" asked Netflix. “When a brilliant bookstore manager crosses paths with an aspiring writer, his answer becomes clear: anything. Using the internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate of details and get close to her, a charming and awkward crush quickly becomes an obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every obstacle – and person – in his way.”

Season four is set in London. The Guardian gave it a mixed review: “While the first half of season four vacillated between bad, good and so-bad-it’s-good with aplomb, the second broadens the spectrum from astonishingly terrible to utterly brilliant. (opens in new tab)It picks up where we left off: Joe AKA Prof Jonathan Moore (played by Penn Badgley) is back in London having evaded being immolated by the ‘Eat the Rich’ Killer, who was revealed to be Rhys Montrose (a delightful Ed Speleers), a working-class man repulsed by the elite circles he now mixes in. Rhys is passionately campaigning to become London’s mayor, and Joe is stalking his nemesis, convinced that he must best him before he pins a slew of murders on him – ignoring the lengthy monologue in which Rhys stated his intention to pin the murders on maniacal aristo Roald. Not that ‘pinning’ the murders on anyone seems wholly necessary, given that the investigative forces behind a highly publicised serial killer haven’t noticed that a man with a fake identity, whose only disguise is a baseball cap, has been at every crime scene.”

Along with Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage and Ed Speleers are in the season four cast.

Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti developed the show, which had its first season on Lifetime before becoming a Netflix original. The two executive produce with Gina Girolamo, Leslie Morgenstein, Sarah Schechter and Michael Foley. Gamble is the showrunner. ■