Netflix Thriller ‘You’ Heads to London

Season four of psychological thriller series You premieres on Netflix February 9. Based on Caroline Kepnes’ novel of the same name, the show looks at a man with an unhealthy fixation on women. There are ten episodes.

Penn Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Ed Speleers are in the cast. Badgley portrays Joe, a charming guy who becomes obsessed with various women, and shows a penchant for murdering those who stand in the way of him bonding with those women.

Season one was set in New York and season two in Los Angeles. Season three was in the California suburbs, and season four heads to London. “Turns out teaching’s fun, and London’s not so bad,” Joe says.

You premiered on Lifetime in 2018 and drew lackluster ratings. Netflix picked it up for season two.

“A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by,” is how Netflix describes the show.

Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti developed You, and Gamble is the showrunner.

Berlanti and Gamble executive produce with Gina Girolamo, Leslie Morgenstein, Sarah Schechter and Michael Foley. ■