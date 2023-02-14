‘You’ Suck? Voyeuristic Drama’s Season 4 Opener Down 30% From Season 3 — Netflix Weekly Rankings for Feb. 6-12
But the Penn Badgley series still led an off audience week for Netflix
Season 4 of Netflix original series You generated just over 92 million hours of streaming in its first three days of release, a 30% viewership decline from the season 3 debut of the Penn Badgley drama in October 2021.
You: Season 4, which stars Badgley as a charming young man who takes perhaps too intense of an interest in strangers, still led all Netflix series and movies for the week of February 6-12.
You did generate some significant catch-up viewing, with season 1 ranking No. 4 on Netflix’s English-language series chart with 19.2 million viewing hours, and season 3 coming in ninth with 11.4 million streaming hours.
In what was a lackluster audience week overall for Netflix, romcom film Your Place or Mine pairing Reese Witherspoon with Ashton Kutcher ranked No. 2 overall, generating an underwhelming 51.2 million streaming hours in its first three days on Netflix.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.
