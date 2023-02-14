‘You’ Suck? Voyeuristic Drama’s Season 4 Opener Down 30% From Season 3 — Netflix Weekly Rankings for Feb. 6-12

Season 4 of Netflix original series You generated just over 92 million hours of streaming in its first three days of release, a 30% viewership decline from the season 3 debut of the Penn Badgley drama in October 2021.

You: Season 4, which stars Badgley as a charming young man who takes perhaps too intense of an interest in strangers, still led all Netflix series and movies for the week of February 6-12.

You did generate some significant catch-up viewing, with season 1 ranking No. 4 on Netflix’s English-language series chart with 19.2 million viewing hours, and season 3 coming in ninth with 11.4 million streaming hours.

In what was a lackluster audience week overall for Netflix, romcom film Your Place or Mine pairing Reese Witherspoon with Ashton Kutcher ranked No. 2 overall, generating an underwhelming 51.2 million streaming hours in its first three days on Netflix.

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)