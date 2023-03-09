‘Yellowjackets’, ‘Godfather of Harlem’, ‘Perry Mason’ Featured at 92nd Street Y Events

Showtime’s Yellowjackets, MGM Plus’s Godfather of Harlem and HBO’s Perry Mason are among the series featured in events at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan. Melanie Lynskey, who plays Shauna in Yellowjackets, chats with Jessica Shaw of SiriusXM about the dark drama March 15.

Season two starts on Showtime March 24.

Tickets are $20. Online tickets are also available.

Paramount Plus’s Rabbit Hole takes its turn March 22. There’s a screening, and star Kiefer Sutherland, cast members Meta Golding and Enid Graham, and executive producer John Requa discuss the show, about a master of corporate espionage being framed for murder.

Requa told B+C Sutherland is “the perfect guy” to play a spy. “America completely trusts him,” he said.

The show premieres March 26.

Tickets are $20. Online tickets are also available, but do not include the screening.

March 24, MGM Plus’s Godfather of Harlem is featured. There’s a screening of the third season finale, and a discussion involving show star Forest Whitaker and Whoopi Goldberg, who has a recurring role in the series. The show is about crime boss Bumpy Johnson and his struggle to control his New York neighborhood after years in prison.

The show is in season three.

Tickets are $25.

March 28, it’s Perry Mason on HBO. Star Matthew Rhys has a chat with Josh Horowitz of MTV News. A retelling of the ‘50s legal show, and the fiction of Erle Stanley Gardner, Perry Mason follows the defense lawyer through the shadowy world of the Los Angeles criminal justice system as he sorts out a murder case that threatens to tear the city apart.

Season two began March 6.

Tickets are $20. Online tickets are also available. ■