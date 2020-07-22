HBO Orders Season Two of ‘Perry Mason’

HBO has renewed Perry Mason, the Matthew Rhys drama that debuted June 21. Perry Mason debuted as HBO’s most-watched series premiere in nearly two years.

“It has been an exciting journey to work with the immensely talented team behind Perry Mason,” said Francesca Orsi, executive VP, HBO Programming. “Viewers have relished being transported back in time to 1930’s Los Angeles each week, and we are thrilled to welcome the show back for a second season.”

Erle Stanley Gardner wrote the books that gave birth to fabled defense lawyer Perry Mason. CBS aired a Perry Mason series in the ‘50s and ‘60s, with Raymond Burr playing the title character.

Rhys plays Mason in the HBO series.

Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Ron Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek, Rolin Jones and Timothy Van Patten are the executive producers.