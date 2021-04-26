Yasmine Osborne Named Hearst TV Director of Diversity & Inclusion

Hearst Television has hired Yasmine Osborne to be director of diversity & inclusion, a new post at the company. Osborne “will build upon diversity & inclusion (D&I) efforts already underway throughout the group, developing and leading new programs to recruit, support and advance a diverse workforce that represents the company’s markets, audiences and society as a whole,” said Hearst TV.

Yasmine Osborne of Hearst TV (Image credit: Hearst TV)

Areas of focus will include employee resource groups, mentorship and sponsorship programs, training and development programs, external partnerships, and employee engagement utilizing opportunities such as cultural/heritage months and company town halls.

“We established the director of diversity & inclusion role with the intention of building upon and growing our programs to cultivate a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive community for our employees,” said Katherine Barnett, Hearst Television senior VP, human resources. “We’ve already had encouraging initial success with efforts including town halls. Yasmine, who made a real difference at USTA, brings the right experience and vision to the important task of growing these programs and launching new efforts.”

An accomplished tennis player who captained her college team and earned NCAA Division II All-American and Female Athlete of the Year honors, Osborne served in various diversity-focused roles at the United States Tennis Association, most recently as the USTA diversity and inclusion manager.

“We are very excited to have Yasmine join the Hearst Television team as we continue our commitment to expand our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives across our company,” said Hearst Television president Jordan Wertlieb. “Yasmine’s extensive experience, creativity and vision will clearly take our already strong efforts to the next level.”