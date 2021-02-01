Hearst TV to Run ‘Project CommUNITY: History & Hope’ Throughout Black History Month

Hearst Television is running the initiative “Project CommUNITY: History & Hope” throughout February, which is Black History Month. The group calls it “an effort to give voice to the experiences of Black seniors by uniting them with young Black journalists for probing, in-depth interviews and conversations exploring the state of race in America.”

Hearst TV is aiming to produce at least 28 stories, one for each day of Black History Month, with each of the company’s television stations producing at least one.

Project CommUNITY launched in January 2019 across 26 markets to investigate, chronicle and study the nation’s deep divisions, as well as the undertakings across the country focused on uniting people within their communities. CommUNITY stories appear on air and online, and feature in-depth interviews, investigations, feature stories and community conversations.

“As part of Project CommUNITY, our stations have produced dozens of specials and stories addressing race and social justice, moving critical conversations forward and identifying and celebrating positive efforts to bring neighbors together,” said Barbara Maushard, Hearst Television senior vice president, news. “‘Project CommUNITY: History & Hope’ adds an innovative, multi-generational element to the exploration of persistent racial injustice and inequality, and pathways to greater understanding that can help bridge divides. This process starts with in-depth, engaging conversations among people of varying generations, and the compelling, untold stories these conversations might surface can be a powerful starting-point for positive change.”

The Hearst TV stations include WBAL Baltimore, WCVB Boston and KCRA Sacramento.