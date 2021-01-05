John Robertson Promoted to VP Distribution at Hearst TV

Hearst Television said it promoted John Robertson to VP of distribution, a position created as Hearst deals with an expanded range of platforms and partners.

Robertson, who had been senior director of finance at Hearst, will supervise negotiations with digital video distributors including over-the-top platforms. He will work with Nick Radzuil, Hearst TV’s senior VP, distribution and government affairs.

Roberson will work with Hearst senior VP and CFO John Drain on mergers and acquisitions and strategic initiatives. In addition, he will collaborate with Hearst TV’s engineering team on NextGen TV applications using the ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard. Robertson represents Hearst TV on the board of the Pearl TV NextGen consortium.

“John has done exceptional work representing Hearst Television on emerging distribution platforms, through his work with Pearl as well as his negotiations with OTT platforms,” said Jordan Wertlieb, president of Hearst Television. “This new assignment underscores the importance of growing the distribution universe for leading local television brands, and John is perfectly suited to ensure our viewers have access to local news, information and entertainment no matter how they choose to access it.”

Robertson joined Hearst TV as manager of finance in 2011. He had been a senior associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he consulted with companies including Hearst TV.