Hearst Endows Minority Scholarships/Internships

The late Jeana Stanley is honored in Hearst endowment

Hearst has teamed with the Emma Bowen Foundation to endow need-based media scholarships and internships for minority students.

The endowment will honor Hearst executive Jeana Stanley, VP of finance, and a board member and officer of the Media Financial Management Association, who died suddenly in June 2020.

In addition to the scholarships, students will get industry education and training at Hearst and other companies.

“We are so pleased to be able to partner with the Emma Bowen Foundation to honor Jeana and to advance diversity in the media industry’s finance ranks,” said Hearst president Steven R. Swartz.

Stanley joined Hearst corporate in 2018 after 14 years at Hearst Television where she led strategic initiatives on accounting, finance and back office operations. A CPA, she began her career at Ernst & Young before getting into TV station accounting and finance.

The Emma Bowen Foundation has been promoting media internships and scholarships for minority students since 1989.