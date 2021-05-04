Yamiche Alcindor Named ‘Washington Week’ Moderator

Yamiche Alcindor has been named moderator of PBS series Washington Week. Alcindor is White House correspondent on PBS NewsHour. She will retain that position as well.

WETA Washington produces Washington Week. Alcindor starts Friday, May 7. The program airs Fridays at 8 p.m.

“Yamiche is the right person at the right time for this role,” said Sharon Percy Rockefeller, president and CEO of WETA. “One of the most respected voices in journalism today, Yamiche is known for her command of public-policy issues and her intrepid work as a member of the White House press corps. With composure and tenacity, she has covered some of the most momentous political stories of our time, continually demonstrating the highest standards of journalism.”

Alcindor will be the ninth moderator in Washington Week’s 54-year history, following Washington Post political reporter Robert Costa, who held the position from 2017 to January 2021, and Gwen Ifill, who moderated the program from 1999 until her death in 2016. Alcindor has been guest moderator since Costa’s departure.

“I am incredibly honored and grateful to take the helm of Washington Week,” Alcindor said. “This show has an amazing legacy, and I am thrilled to step into it. I hope to build on it, to expand it and to bring this show forward distinctively into these times of challenge and controversy. In doing so, my guiding light will be serving our audiences and not shying away from the hard conversations about power and politics.”

Alcindor was born in Miami, Florida, to Haitian parents. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University and a master’s degree from New York University.

Alcindor has covered the White House for PBS NewsHour since 2018. She’s also a contributor to NBC News and MSNBC.

“Building on the strong tradition of Washington Week, Yamiche will bring new voices, insights and perspectives around the table, helping our audiences understand the policies and politics that drive conversations in our country and across the world. PBS welcomes her into this important role,” said Paula Kerger, PBS president and CEO.

Washington Week moderators prior to Costa and Ifill include John Davenport, Lincoln Furber, Max Kampelman, Robert MacNeil, Paul Duke and Ken Bode.

Jeff Bieber is executive producer of Washington Week.