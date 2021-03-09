PBS Taps NBC News Journalist Talesha Reynolds
Will be senior content executive
PBS NewsHour said it has named Talesha Reynolds as senior content and special projects producer for the nightly news broadcast.
She has been producing investigative, feature, and breaking news for NBC Nightly News, Today and NBCNews.com, based in Washington.
She joins PBS starting March 15.
“I’m delighted that Talesha Reynolds will join our team to help support our flagship nightly broadcast as well as drive projects across platforms,” said PBS NewsHour executive producer Sara Just. “Her outstanding news judgment and dedication to mentoring the next generation of journalists are enormous assets.”
Before joining NBC eight years ago, she was at ABC News, producing for Good Morning America and Nightline. She was also an embed reporter with Joe Liberman's campaign in 2004.
