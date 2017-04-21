Robert Costa Succeeds Ifill at 'Washington Week'

Washington Post political reporter Robert Costa has been named as the new moderator of Washington Week.

He succeeds the late Gwen Ifill, who died of cancer in November. Ifill had been moderating the show since 1999.

The series is produced for PBS by WETA Washington.

Costa had been among the guest moderators since Ifill's death. He will continue at the Post, where he covers Congress and the White House. His first day will be April 21—the show airs live at 8 p.m. Costa will also do some reporting via social media during the week for Washington Week to help expand its digital presence.

“We are delighted that Robert Costa is joining our WETA Washington Week team,” said WETA president Sharon Percy Rockefeller. “An enormously accomplished reporter and analyst, Bob’s depth of reporting is part of our Washington Week tradition."

Costa's resume includes Washington editor for the National Review. Costa will also continue as an analyst for NBC News and MSNBC.