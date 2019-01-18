Yahoo, Turner to Stream Live Mobile NBA Show

Turner Sports and Yahoo Sports are launching a new live weekly studio show about the National Basketball Association designed to be watched on mobile phones.

The Bounce will be designed to be fast-moving with shorter segments to attract the NBA’s millennial fan base.

The show is set to make its debut on Jan. 21, Martin Luther King Day, a day the association has five nationally televised games scheduled on TNT and NBA-TV, and will appear five nights a week: Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. till 11 p.m. ET.

Yahoo Sports is already the official fantasy partner with the NBA and the NBA League Pass out-of-game package is available via Yahoo, which is a division of Verizon Media.

Viewers of The Bounce will have the option to tune in to live game by clicking into their NBA League Pass account.

“Expanding upon our innovative partnership with the NBA through Verizon, we’re thrilled to offer NBA fans this differentiated content experience built-for-mobile,” said Geoff Reiss, GM of Yahoo Sports, part of Verizon Media. “We believe in serving fans on their terms, and The Bounce on the Yahoo Sports app will give fans a new way to stay up-to-date on what’s happening with the NBA while providing them with access to NBA League Pass all in one place.

The Bounce will be co-produced by Turner Sports and Yahoo Sports from the Turner Studios in Atlanta, featuring rotating analysts including former players Gary Payton, Swin Cash and Jason Terry, as well as Turner commentators Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, Allie LaForce and Stephanie Ready as studio hosts.

“The Bounce will offer a new way for our passionate fans to experience NBA content on their mobile devices, as both a standalone show or as companion programming to live games, so viewers have the option to tune in to the national and locally televised games that are profiled on the show,” said David Denenberg, senior VP of global media distribution and business affairs for the NBA. “The Bounce builds on Yahoo Sports’ comprehensive NBA programming that already includes editorial coverage, traditional highlights and the league’s official Fantasy Game.”