Xumo Play Brings Back Game Show Week For 3d Year

Free ad-supported streaming TV service Xumo Play said it is bringing back its annual Game Show Week , starting Sunday.

Game Show Week features daily programming marathons of content from game-show based channels and series on Xumo including Family Feud, Buzzr, The Price Is Right, Wipeout Xtra, Fear Factor and The Celebrity Name Game channel.

Some of the episodes are being shown on a FAST service for the first time.

“Game Show Week is among our top programming in terms of total hours consumed, and it remains a fan-favorite where viewers delight in playing-along-at-home, or just leaning back to enjoy the very best of classic game show content,” said Fern Feistel, VP of marketing and content operations at Xumo. “It offers hundreds of hours of beloved entertainment across 13 dedicated channels, all thoughtfully curated to showcase some of the most celebrated episodes and epic moments in game show history.”

Each night during the week, the Xumo Game Show Channel will highlight well-known hosts in primetime, with Magic Johnson from Magic Johnson’s All Star Slam N Jam on Monday, Fern Britton of For What It’s Worth on Tuesday, Jay Leno of You Bet Your Life on Wednesday, Meredith Vieira of 25 Words or Less on Thursday and Howie Mandel of Deal or No Deal on Friday.

Over the weekend the channel will feature a Food Fight Marathon of Culinary Genius vs. Iron Chef.

Xumo is a joint venture of Comcast and Charter.